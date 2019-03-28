Nine year old Quitman Cowboy Bentley Drew Davis, son of Kelli Kennedy and Derek & Stephanie Davis, participated in the "Big Ticket" team roping in Tunica and came in 5th out 150. Bentley's roping partner Riley Brown, the 15 yr old daughter of Rodney and Amy Brown, from Heber Springs, helped give Bentley the confidence that he needed to compete in the event which was primarily adult participants. But when it came time to rope and nerves was getting the best of him Bentley followed his Mom's advice and took time out to pray. Kelli said "I knew we had already won the most important part when I looked across the arena and seen him praying". The crowd was surprised with the talent of Bentley and Riley but nothing could surpass the emotion of Bentley and Riley's family and fans.