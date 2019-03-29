THEFTS

NORTH 36TH STREET, 1200 BLOCK: Hydrocodone and OxyContin pills, a wallet with contents, a liter of whiskey and two packs of cigarettes valued at $51 were reported stolen.

GRAND AVENUE, 4300 BLOCK: A TV valued at $3,000 was reported stolen in a break-in.

3610 GRAND AVE.: A motorized wheelchair valued at $3,500 was reported stolen from Coleman Pharmacy.

VICKSBURG STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A backpack blower valued at $600 was reported stolen.

NORTH SIXTH STREET, 4200 BLOCK: A 2017 Hyundai Sonata valued at $20,000 was reported stolen.

JENNY LIND ROAD, 7500 BLOCK: Free weights valued at $500 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his ex-girlfriend hit him with a car.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man threatened him with a knife and chased him.

JERILYNN LYNN BEARDEN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battery of a person fewer than 12 years old or more than 60 years old and aggravated assault.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her neighbor was using her electricity without her permission.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JACKIE RAY TULL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Johnson County and on suspicion of public intoxication.