Brandon Brierly has been a mail carrier in Heber Springs for awhile now and one place on his route is the Circle of Love daycare at First Baptist Church. This week the children have been learning about mail carriers and so Miriam Wilson and Laura Bell, teachers of the PreK-3 and PreK-4 classes invited Brierly to speak to the children about his job. Brierly talked with the children about what a mail carrier does and then showed them his mail truck.