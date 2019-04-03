A celebration of life for Russell Howard Johnson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at The Anthony Chapel at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with a reception following in the Magnolia Room. Russell passed away Dec. 16, 2018, in Flippin, Arkansas, at age 83. He was born April 15, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Leonard and Borghild Hoven Johnson. He married Grace Henley Varnado on June 12, 1998, in Norphlet, Arkansas, and was a superintendent for Smackover Public Schools. Russell lived in Hot Springs Village since 2000. In April 2018, he moved to Mountain Home. His interests included not only a love of sports, but also of life-long learning. He appreciated poetry, literature, and music, and a diversity of cultures. A very special time of his life was spent in Jamaica starting junior high schools. After leaving Jamaica, Russell earned his PhD at Oregon State University. In Odessa, Texas, he helped open the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. It started as a unique two-year program for college juniors and seniors and expanded into a traditional four year university. While a principal at Starkville High School he had a historical antebellum home moved to the campus to be used for the arts. While Dr. Johnson was superintendent of Smackover, he designed a crib to kindergarten program of learning so that every child started with skills for school success. Also, he designed a non-typical high school program for students who were not succeeding in a traditional school setting and invited area districts to participate. With his creative and innovative programs, he tried to make this world a better place. From a list of his favorite times, he put the birth of each of his children at the top. Russell is survived by his wife, Grace Johnson, of Mountain Home, Ark.; five children, Jodi (Ken) Moline of Bellingham, Wash., Jackie (Doug) Schoonover of Bellingham, Wash., Jeff Johnson of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Lesley Young of Dallas, Texas, Chris (Michele) Johnson of Midland, Texas; stepdaughter, Kristi (Kris) Steelman of Mountain Home; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Audrey Kirk of Walnut Creek, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Wayne and Ralph Johnson. Memorials may be made to an educational foundation of your choice. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.