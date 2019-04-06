A Conway man accused of kidnapping is behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond following an incident that allegedly occurred Tuesday.

Authorities were called out to the Centennial Bank on Chestnut Street in Conway regarding a couple attempting to cash a stolen check when they learned the Vilonia woman the bank flagged had been held against her will by Luke Beard, according to a probable cause affidavit filed against the 27-year-old.

After employees requested police presence regarding the fraudulent check, officers quickly arrived on scene and noticed the woman accused in the matter was "crying and visibly upset."

While questioning the two separately about the stolen check, Beard "admitted to knowing the check came from [his girlfriend's] mother, but did not make any other admissions," the affidavit states.

The suspect's girlfriend admitted she stole the check but also said Beard forced her to take it and sign her mother's signature.

Because the woman's mother confirmed with bank employees that she did not sign the check and verified the couple had stolen it, both were arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving as well as forgery charges.

Police continued questioning Beard's girlfriend about the incident to learn more about why she stole the check from her mother and wrote it out for $3,000. The woman said her mother has allowed her to sign her names on checks in the past, but that this time she did not have permission.

Again, the woman said she was forced by Beard to take the check. She also said he "wanted her to write the check for $5,000, but accepted when she wrote it for $3,000," according to the affidavit.

"[The woman] said Beard was high on methamphetamine and demanding money from her," the affidavit reads in part. "She said they were riding in his truck and while he was making these demands he slapped her on the had. [The woman] also said he had taken her cell phone and removed the battery ... [and] at one point while they were driving around, Beard stopped the truck and went to her door with some type of multi-tool and disable the door, removing her ability to open the door."

According to one officer's report, the woman's statement was consistent with him finding her phone in one of Beard's pockets. The phone found by officers did not have a battery in it, according to the report.

When directly confronted by officers about the woman's statement, Beard admitted "to hitting her in the truck, disabling the door, and taking her cell phone and removing the battery."

Beard told police he had his girlfriend steal the check and that wanted her to write it out for $5,000 because he did not receive any inheritance from his father after his dad died years ago, according to the affidavit.

"He said he believed there may be some kind of conspiracy to keep inheritance money from him, and he believed it was possible [his girlfriend] was involved in the conspiracy, and if she was, then she owed him the money he was due from the inheritance he never got," the affidavit reads in part.

Because the Conway man admitted to holding his girlfriend against her will and forcing her to steal a check from her mother, he was ultimately charged with kidnapping and second-degree forgery, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states a syringe that had traces of methamphetamine in it was also found in Beard's vehicle, leading to possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Beard appeared via video conference before a district judge on Wednesday, where he was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

During the Wednesday-morning hearing, District Judge David L. Reynolds also issued a no contact order against Beard that would refrain him from speaking to the alleged victim.

Beard is scheduled to appear next on April 15 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.