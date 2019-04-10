The Fort Smith Police Department did a lot of good in 2018 and plans to continue its progress this year, even without Former Chief Nathaniel Clark.

Interim Police Chief Danny Baker presented Tuesday the 2018 annual report at the Board of Directors study session.

Baker said the profession has lost legitimacy with the groups of people it has promised to serve, but Clark’s leadership and work from officers has helped rebuild relationships and trust with residents of Fort Smith.

“Chief Clark’s vision and only motive was to improve this community and leave it better than he found it,” Baker said.

According to the report and Baker’s presentation, reported Part I offenses were down 5.6% last year and saw a 17% decrease in 2018 from 2016. These offenses are considered some of the worst crimes, Baker said. The U.S. Department of Justice considers murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft and arson as Part I offenses.

Baker also said he’s pleased with officer response in cases where citizens may be threatening to hurt themselves or others. He said these are cases when deadly force may be used and in some cases, previously accepted, but the department is working to train officers to find creative solutions to problems. Resources such as the crisis stabilization unit have also helped reduce fatalities, Baker said.

The department is currently under evaluation for research, Baker said, so the board should expect more information in the near future.

Diversity, while a hot topic, is also a priority. Baker said no standards have been relaxed — the department still wants the best candidates — but he wants the department to reflect the city’s population as much as possible.

This is significant “in building that trust and legitimacy with the community that we serve,” Baker said. “I think that’s important for us as a profession, it’s important for us as a Fort Smith Police Department for us to do that.”

Baker said a lot of the improvements in the department have come from community initiatives. FSPD has several operations to get officers into high-traffic areas of town to prevent theft and encourage interactions between residents and officers in non-enforcement scenarios.

“That’s how (Jesus) met people,” Baker said, noting his faith. “He met them where they were at, and he had meals with them.”

The department has held Coffee with the Chief, Community Unity Day, Chief for a Day and other public events. Baker said events and regular interactions allow a healthy rapport to develop between officers and residents.

“That citizen encounter, in my estimation, between the Fort Smith Police Department officer and a citizen is better than it’s ever been. I think you can expect that to continue,” Baker said.

Aric Mitchell, the civilian public information officer, was also hired last fall. Baker said Mitchell’s experience working with the department in a non-officer role has helped him connect the public and the force.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a great experience, being able to get out and be a part of things with the group of officers that we have and all the positive interactions with the public.

Baker said FSPD, even without Clark, is still committed to improvement and community trust. The department hopes to continue upgrading its vehicles and equipment to provide safe and transparent policing, upgrade record systems, developing a south- or east-side precinct and targeted recruitment.