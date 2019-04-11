Flames engulfed a Fort Smith transit bus Thursday morning following a wreck at the intersection of Jenny Lind Road and Zero Street.

A Honda Accord broadsided the northbound bus before 9 a.m., striking a CNG tank on its side. The four passengers and driver on the bus sustained injuries and escaped the bus from the exit hatch on the driver's side, said Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen.

The fire was fully involved when Fort Smith firefighters arrived on scene, Christensen said. The bus was a total loss.

EMS personnel transported the passengers and driver to the hospital following the wreck. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Christensen said.

"This could have been much worse," Christensen said. "Luckily, through the training of city transit drivers, they were able to keep their cool about them."

Fort Smith police spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Thursday morning said he did not know whether police would issue citations from the incident. He said investigators could review video of the incident from the businesses if any footage exists.

City Transportation Director Ken Savage estimated the bus to be a loss of $75,000. He said the city will have to file an insurance claim to replace the bus.

Mitchell on Thursday afternoon said the crash report would not be ready until Monday. He said citations could be in the report if they are issued.