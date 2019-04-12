The Quitman City Council approved the continuation of the sidewalk project along Elm and Locust streets Monday.

Work continues on improvements along both streets. The city purchased five feet of easement along the streets from property owners and will need an additional five feet for sidewalks.

Mayor Cyndi Kerr said a majority of landowners on both streets signed to sell the additional five feet of easement.

After a short discussion, the city council agreed to follow procedures that will help in completing the sidewalk project.

The city council also OKed an ordinance establishing standards for manufactured homes.

"We are not trying to prevent manufactured home from coming into the city," she said. "We want to keep everything safe and hazard free, so homes are not a danger to nearby structure."

Kerr told the city council of the Beans and Greens community event scheduled at the Gunn Mule Barn starting at 4 p.m. on April 20. The free event will include home cooked food, beans, cornbread and desserts supplied by residents and organizations. A musical program with speakers telling stories from family members of people who worked at the barn. Residents are asked to bring lawn chairs.

In other action, the city council approved the city treasurer's report and monthly reports of the police, fire and emergency medical service departments.

The police department responded to 59 calls during the month, plus eight off-duty calls. The department issued 35 citations and had two felony arrests, a drug arrest and one DUI/DWI arrest. Police responded to eight vehicle accidents, two alarms and seven animal control calls.

The fire department answered 25 calls, 18 medical-related. The EMS had 24 calls during the month.

In other business, the city council listed to audit reports of the past two years and authorized a proclamation, declaring American Legion Day in Quitman on Sept. 14. The city council also approved annual memberships of $35 for emergency medical service.

The city council adopted a policy of charging employees for use of city hall and the Gunn Mule Barn for activities not related to city business.

Kerr asked for feedback of developing a planning and zoning commission.