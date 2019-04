The Cleburne County Extension Homemakers Council held an Afternoon Tea on Friday, April 5th. Thirty-four extension homemakers and guests enjoyed various teas and goodies. They were entertained by Fredona Currie who played her autoharp and sang. Guest speaker, Stephanie Thompson DNP, APRN with Access Medical Clinic Family Practice in Heber Springs, spoke about giving back to the community. Stephanie was the first recipient of a Cleburne County Extension Homemakers scholarship in 1998