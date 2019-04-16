The Sugarloaf Heritage Council has worked for ten years to create trails and remove Graffiti from Sugarloaf Mountain in Heber Springs, AR. Recently several individuals painted graffiti in several places on the mountain. Graffiti is vandalism and it is a crime. The SHC is asking for your help to find the individuals who put their names on the mountain.

The names of Andrew, Jacob, C. Mero, LH + HC, S.S., David and Lydia were painted on beautiful Sugarloaf Mountain along with profanity and Panther Pride symbols. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage for evidence of the perpetrator's identities. These vandals should turn themselves in for leniency.

The Sugarloaf Heritage Council is offering a $500 reward for any information that will lead to the conviction of these individuals. Please contact Detective Griffin at the Heber Springs Police Department at 501-362-3661.