Please let me introduce you to a non-profit organization in Heber Springs that serves all

residents of Cleburne County. they began operations in 1986 to aid those having a problem with hunger and homelessness. they know that a lack of income, illness or injury, and inadequate education are significant factors in the causes of these human crises. they provide food, shelter, clothing, medicine, and educational opportunities for those in crisis and hope it will help them maintain their dignity and hope for the future. Cleburne County Cares (CCC) exists to alleviate these human crises, improving the quality of life for the people of Cleburne County. they have a store where they sell items that are donated, and they take the money raised to fund their programs.

They also use any cash donated to help us fund these programs. Programs include a Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Christmas Program for Children and Senior Citizens, Scholarships, etc.

The Food Pantry distributed 111,831 lbs. of food in 2018, serving 3,630 individuals, 1,544 households, 1,254 children, and 408 seniors.

In Homeless Prevention, they assisted 352 families with utilities, 62 families with rent or housing, 164 families with burn- outs, clothing, furniture, medical, dental, gasoline and loans of medical equipment, etc. During this time, they also furnished Christmas for 150 children and 16 seniors, medical/dental assistance to 17 families and Vocational Technical Scholarships for three.

Volunteers worked a total of 18,116 3/4 hours in 2018. Two of their CCC Volunteers, Marvin and Sherrie Lacy Logan work at the Thrift Store. They grew up in Cleburne County with him in Tumbling Shoals and her in Ida. They didn’t know each other until meeting at Cooper's Country Store one Sunday afternoon in 1961. They were with several other young people who were Indian wrestling. They were married in 1963 and now live in Ida, where they attend Pleasant Ridge General Baptist Church and Marvin serves as a Deacon. They have always lived in Cleburne County except for the eight years they lived in Dardanelle and Ozark, Arkansas. Their children are Brian & Sherry Logan of Drasco, Darrin & Deanna Logan and Lacy & Scott Thomas of Greenbrier. Their six Grandchildren are Josh, Jake, Karson, and Kerrington Logan, Perry and Parker Thomas, with two great grandchildren Cale and Lucas Logan. Sherrie retired in 1999 after having worked as a beautician, factory work, secretary and most of all, a homemaker. She then talked to Dave Marshall about volunteering at CCC. He asked if she could go to work today..., you know the rest. Marvin retired from the Corps of Engineers in 2008 as Power Project Manager at Greers Ferry Dam and Power Plant. He now spends his time volunteering at CCC, working on the farm or at the doctor’s office. Together, they worked a total of 1,982 volunteer hours at CCC in 2018! Their hobbies include auctions, gospel music concerts and visiting with their family and grandchildren.

CCC has recently bought a larger building at 747 So. 7 Street in Heber Springs that will house the Cleburne County Discount Store. Plans are to move their store items into the new store location on So. 7 Street about May 1. They hope this larger store will give them the opportunity to help more people needing a helping hand in Cleburne County.

They always need and welcome new volunteers, and any items you can donate to sell (also, any cash donations) to help fund their programs. If you can donate as much as three hours each week of your time, volunteering at CCC provides a treasure trove of talents of highly experienced individuals.

Cleburne County Cares makes Heber Springs a better place because of your donations and the efforts of the volunteers.