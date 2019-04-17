The Cleburne County Quorum Court met recently with several items of new business on the agenda, beginning with a resolution that allows NDX Green Dental Laboratories to participate in the Tax Back Program.

Next was a resolution indicating support for the Sheriff’s Proposed Detention Center Compliance Plan. This short term plan will bring the jail into compliance with Arkansas State Standards. Quitman Police Chief, Todd Henry, read a statement from himself and other Chiefs in regards to what their feelings in regards to the plan. (See box for complete statement). Heber Springs Police Chief Brian Haile also was present to speak to the issue. There was some discussion regarding how it will affect the cities and their budgets. Both Haile and Henry expressed that they will do their best to work with the county on this.

Quitman Mayor Cyndi Kerr asked to address this problem as well. She had a question for County Attorney Drew Smith regarding the different treatment of women according to the plan. Sheriff Chris Brown addressed the classification issues at the jail. She also discussed that changing their budget is not that easy, if you don’t have the funding.

“I feel that the County should have come to the cities, instead of the cities having to come to the county to discover what was going on.” Kerr told the court.

A motion was made to change some wording in the resolution and more discussion was made before voting and passing the resolution.

Sterling Penix, Jail Standards, who has worked with the Sheriff and the Quorum Court Jail Committee, in an effort to get the jail into compliance for several months spoke then to help bring the conversation into context and give it some clarity.

Penix discussed bringing a local committee together from the cities, businesses, law enforcement and the public to help with a long term plan. He said that the short term plan presented has been approved to move forward to get the facility into compliance. He and two of the committee members, Matt House, of Searcy and Kent Hallen, of Cleburne County, were present to address questions from the court.

JP Chad Evans asked if the Mayors could send them a monthly report, once the plan goes into effect, stating the cost of the plan to their cities.

An ordinance was then read and passed in regards to adjusting the Sheriff’s budget to reflect the plan changes.

JP Phillip Grace brought up that he is resigning his position on the equalization board due to his serving on the Quorum Court.

JP Evans said that this has been the best first quarter in regards to Sales Tax revenue, in several years.

The jail inadequacies report is featured in today’s The Sun Times.

Judge Jerry Holmes brought up the upcoming contract renewal with Northstar to help get better coverage for the whole county. Quitman has had an ongoing issue with lack of ambulance service, and he hopes to correct this in the future.