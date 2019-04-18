What seems to help in an emergency situation is training, training and training. The Cleburne County Search and Rescue team, as well as the are Fire Departments know this and hold trainings monthly, if possible. This past week CCSandR held a training on Sugarloaf Mountain and asked The Sun Times if they wanted to join them.

After climbing up the mountain to a ledge, beside a straight face of the east side of Sugarloaf, three team members, Chance Schuren, Ryan Yoder and Ethan Cresswell, under the direction of Chief Scott Cresswell, rappelled down the sheer face of the mountain to “rescue” a “climber” who was hung in his ropes and hanging upside down. They successfully lowered the “climber” to the ledge below where they accessed his “injuries” and then strapped him in a basket and lowered him to the bottom of the mountain where he could get medical treatment. Cresswell said this was one of the toughest drills they perform.

Those who participated in the drill were Scott Cresswell, Chance Schuren, Ethan Cresswell, Brian Siler, JoAnna Vaughan, Ryan Yoder, Mathew Stogsdill, Bryce Burns, Todd Maples and Dawn Teer, Editor of The Sun Times.