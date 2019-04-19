The Rose Bud School District met recently to recognize students for achievements and discuss district business.

Students recognized were Kyndall Lambert, Yareli Estrada, Gracie Hartle, Stetson Nix and Isabella Bishop for high school and Lilly Lester, Abbey Walls, Jaycie Hardie, Madix Hampton and Jacob Kelly.

The board accepted two resignations and approved three new hires. They also approved the 19-20 salary schedule, the audit review, the ALE MOU for 19-20 and voted to change the May board meeting to May 28.

Two representatives from Lighting companies were presented on LED lighting. After the presentations of both companies and some discussion, the board voted to approve the lighting proposal presented by Curtis Stout.