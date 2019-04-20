A section of the Chaffee Crossing Historic District was reclassified as “industrial” Thursday following months of discussion between the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority and business owners in the Warehouse District opposed to the change.

In a tense exchange, heightened by a power outage and security alarms blaring for several minutes, the board accepted legal advisement to make a sweeping change of the entire block south of Darby Street to Roberts Boulevard from “Mixed Use: Historic Area” to “Mixed Use: Industrial."

Despite the land-use change, the board also approved a land swap for CBC Construction & Development that was initially spurred by the “non-conforming” land-use issue with property in the same warehouse area south of Darby Street. CBC Construction & Development was traded property valued between $600,000 and $650,000 next to Fort Chaffee for three warehouses that were initially valued at about $150,000. The warehouses are now worth about $550,000 after improvements, CBC Construction & Development owner Carroll King told the board.

Confusion in the land use for the World War II-era warehouses comes with two maps released months from each other in 2011. One from Crafton Tull Engineers on the “Historic Area Central Core Plan” shows the area south of Darby Street in a “Warehouse District” as “Warehouse: Commercial/Retail/Farmers Market/Lofts.” The other “Chaffee Crossing District Overlay” map from Chaffee Crossing for marketing purposes does not include the area south of Darby Street as being in the “Warehouse District.”

The board agenda item was initially to just approve the FCRA Real Estate Review Committee’s recommendation for spot changes to three buildings with “a non-conforming use” issue. The building owners could not install a bathroom or make other adjustments to the World War II-era warehouses for actual “industrial” warehouse use without the land-use classification change.

The FCRA’s legal adviser, Dalton Person of Jones, Jackson & Moll in Fort Smith, recommended the Redevelopment Authority make the change and noted it would not legally effect the land use requirements for two other businesses in the warehouses: JKC Cellars winery and GrowFresh Organics hydroponics and homebrew store. The businesses requesting the land-use change were Beam Properties for two warehouses, and Blake Properties for one warehouse.

Protests from Warehouse District landowners north of Darby Street — Randy DeCanter of Old Fort Furniture and Quinten Willard of Fort Smith Brewing Co. — were made because of what they said was “buying into a vision” from former FCRA Executive Director Ivy Owen to have that entire area as a walkable retail district with shops and restaurants.

Kraig Koren of Premier Heating and Air, which is in the Warehouse District next to Old Fort Furniture, told the board he would not follow through with plans to place a brewery in the space his Premier Heating and Air business is currently because of the land-use change south of Darby.

John Coats of JKC Cellars said he was unsure how this would affect his business. Willard, DeCanter and Coats are represented in the matter by local attorney Nathan Mendenhall. The attorney has made objections to the land-use change in previous meetings for his clients, and he requested the FCRA board conduct a study on how the change would impact commercial properties in the area. The board declined and approved the land-use change.

Other business

The FCRA board also approved the sale of 11.2 acres on Massard Road to Kalyan Akkineni for $135,000 for an events center with the understanding it would cost an estimated $300,000 or more to run utilities to the property. The buyer plans to construct an event center for private and public events. The event hall will have the capacity to facilitate groups between 300 and 500 people, according to the proposal.

The FCRA board did not approve a variance request from Arvest Bank to place a 24-by-7 foot sign at 9100 Massard Road as part of the bank’s development of an ATM kiosk. FCRA design guidelines call for “monument signs” to be 10-by-12 or smaller

A special meeting is expected to be slated next week for a contest between ERC Create and the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to purchase the 71-plus acres on previously deeded to Fort Smith Public Schools. Contingent upon what entity is approved for purchase of the 71 acres, there will also be a potential sale of about 50 acres of land adjacent to either ACHE or ERC Create, which has a first-right-of refusal on the 46.9 acres of adjacent land.

FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson said Friday that several new businesses are either making requests for property or have plans to move to the Chaffee Crossing Historic District, including Prime Time Barber Shop. In addition to Chaffee Crossing's Creating Arts Network, a graphic design business also seeks more space in that area, she added.

"There are a lot of good things happening out here," Robertson said. "We're not going to stop marketing it."