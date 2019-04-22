Sheriff McCormick is proud to announce that due to the leadership of Steven Elrod, Chief Deputy of Corrections, several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved a coveted national recognition through the American Jail Association. The Certified Jail Officer is awarded to line staff and first-line jail supervisors upon the completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and mastery of jail operation knowledge and skills at the line and first line supervisory levels. The Certified Jail Manager Certification is awarded to jail management staff upon completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and professionalism in the field. It documents the mastery of a strong level of knowledge in the specialty and demonstrates continuing education and growth. Based upon the results of the most recent application and testing, The Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division leads the Region with the highest number of Certified Jail Officers which encompasses Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana as well as leads the state in the number of Certified Jail Managers.
Congratulations are in order for the following deputies for achieving these designations:
Chief Steven Elrod CJM
Captain Belinda Cosgrove CJM
Captain Ron Halverson CJO
Lt. Donald Ansley CJO
Lt. Shawn Stapleton CJO
Lt. Levi Jamison CJO
Lt. Chris Mcfee CJO
Sgt. Sharon Branstetter CJO
Sgt. Aaron Mann CJO
Sgt. Aaron Ball CJO
Sgt. Michael Carter CJO
Cpl. Patricia Sowell CJO
Cpl. Robert Kellogg CJO
Cpl. James Nobles CJO
Cpl. Eva Jones CJO
Cpl. Butch Tosh CJO
Cpl. Andrew Wells CJO
Cpl. Justin Whitehead CJO
Dep. Andrea Commander CJO
Dep. Sarah Harmon CJO
Dep. Jason Whitehead CJO
Dep. Karinthia York CJO