Hamilton House is on track to see more children in child abuse investigations in one year than it ever has before.

Hamilton House, which conducts forensic interviews for child abuse investigations in Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan and Scott counties, had seen 251 children as of Friday morning, according to records. If maintained, the Fort Smith nonprofit would see 848 children by year's end — 11 more than its record total of 837 in 2017. They are mostly from Sebastian and Crawford County, Director Jackie Hamilton said.

Hamilton estimated the nonprofit is on track "just from the feel and the volume coming in."

"I haven't looked for it in terms of where we were on it last year at this time," Hamilton said.

The number of children who have come to Hamilton House has increased in recent years because of increased reporting, Hamilton said. Hamilton estimated only one out of every 10 children who are abused disclose the abuse, and within that, about 92 percent of children who disclose do so accidentally.

However, Hamilton also said awareness plays into the number of children they see. She said she holds education programs at schools, which leads to reports and then eventually to seeing children at her facility.

"The first year or so, a lot of people were not aware we were here, even people who should have been aware. We do try to do outreach to law enforcement and DHS in other counties. That’s just a matter of making them aware of our services and how we can help," she said.

Hamilton added that people generally have more options for what to do if they are abused as they get older.

"I don’t know if that’s correct, simply because the older they get, the more options they have, because if you’re 5 years old and the offender lives with you, what option do you have, especially physical abuse? That applies to sexual abuse as well, but what options do they have?" she said, noting that most child deaths involve children 4 years old or younger.

There's no way to tell how many children will arrive at Hamilton House at once, Hamilton said. She said she and her forensic interviewers one day in 2018 saw 23 children.

Hamilton called that day "crazy."

"We're prepared, and that's a good thing," said Hamilton.