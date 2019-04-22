Monday

Apr 22, 2019 at 9:46 AM


Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies and detectives are asking for your help in locating a juvenile that has run away from her home. 

Heather Lattin, 15, of Paron was last seen leaving her home on foot wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front.  She was last seen at approximately 8:00 PM on Monday April 15th.  Lattin has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about Lattin’s location please contact them at 501-303-5609 or call your local law enforcement agency.  Anonymous information may be given by calling 501-303-5744.  The SCSO non-emergency dispatch telephone number is 501-303-5647.