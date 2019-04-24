Concord Public Schools was placed on lockdown following a shooting at the school.

Superintendent Michael Davidson said that a male student went into a restroom in the cafeteria and shot himself shortly after 1 p.m. No other students were in the vicinity.

A custodian heard the shot and found the student in the restroom. He notified the school resource officer and the school was put on lockdown.

Davidson said school will be canceled for the rest of the week and there will be counselors on hand Monday when students return to help them process what happened.

Calls to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

Officials confirmed the student died from an apparent suicide. No other students are believed to be involved.

The identity of the student who died has not been released. Early reports indicate the student was in the eighth grade, but officials had not confirmed that as of Wednesday afternoon.