Heber Springs celebrated Easter on Saturday with a 10,000 egg drop, sponsored by First Baptist Church. The helicopter actually made several drops, by age groups. Fun was held by all.

That afternoon, Hop and Shop, brought people downtown in an effort to showcase downtown businesses and shopping local. The grand prize golden egg winner was Misty Conkle, who won over $650 in prizes. Candace Davison was the winner of Jimmy Buffet tickets.

