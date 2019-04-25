The Cleburne County Single Parent Scholarship Fund held a workshop on Friday for their scholarship recipients. The first workshop was conducted by Sarah Henry, Gynelle Linder and Dawn Teer. It was about cooking healthy and smart on a budget. The group prepared a Hobo meal, Spaghetti Bolognese and Spinach Quesadillas. The ladies also brought their children to help in the kitchen. The afternoon workshop led by Lawrie Music, Rena Kelley and Regional Manager Alodia Hankins was a mock interview with a presentation by Music on how to build your resume and what interviewers want to see. The mock interviews were done by Circuit Judge Lee Harrod, Matt Lloyd and Teresa Vaughn. Their input was invaluable to the students. Rena Kelley also took headshots for the students to use with their resumes.

