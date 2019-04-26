It was mostly sunny Friday and Sunday for Arkansas Derby Weekend, but the track was sloppy under drizzling rain Derby Day, Saturday, April 13. However, the rain did not dampen spirits of the thoroughbreds as each race was exciting and there were spotlights on favored and surprise winners.

An estimated 45,000 showed up for the 83rd Running of the Arkansas Derby and wagered $2,839,080 on the 12-race card.

As expected, Omaha Beach came in first and now owns 137.5 points on his way to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby scheduled for Saturday, May 4, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky. The Arkansas Derby has become the leading precursor to the Kentucky race.

This year there will be six Oaklawn horses in Louisville including Omaha Beach along with Game Winner, Improbable, Long Range Toddy, Country House and Sueno.

The Arkansas Derby touts many winners qualifying for the big race in Kentucky including 2015’s American Pharoah, a Triple Crown Winner.

Many spectators were local Hot Springs residents, but also in good numbers were residents of HSV. “Jack and I have had permanent seats for many years,” said Bev Bullard. “This is our favorite track in the country.”

“Having our box here at Oaklawn makes our weekends so much fun,” said Danny and Sandra Snyder. “We’re excited to be able to watch the upcoming additions including the hotel and event center at the clubhouse turn.”

“We’re looking forward for our Long Range Toddy to qualify to run in the Kentucky Derby,” said Tressa Horton-Demiranda. “We thought we could repeat Smarty Jones record in 2004 when he was in the 11th gate and it was a muddy track. He lost here in Arkansas, but we think he can come back and win in Kentucky.

May 4 will be the last day of live racing at Oaklawn but immediately following begins its expansion project in excess of $100 million including construction of a high-rise hotel, multipurpose event center, larger gambling area and more on-site parking.



