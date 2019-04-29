On Apr. 15, an Izard County woman, Cydney Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Joseph Stefka, 29, of Horseshoe Bend. The crime took place on Apr. 22, 2018 at a residence on Gorby Road in Calico Rock where Stefka and Taylor were visiting. Taylor stabbed Stefka one time with a kitchen knife.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bradley Sipe said that witnesses at the scene were unreliable and evasive. “We may never know exactly why or how this happened,” Sipe said.

Sipe said that after meeting with the victim's family, the state agreed to recommend 20 years, so that the victim's family could be assured that the defendant would go to prison while allowing their loved one's memory to rest in peace.

Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The Honorable Tim Weaver presided. Sipe and Prosecutor Eric Hance prosecuted the case.