Work on a new Parrot Island Waterpark attraction recently began after the city awarded a permit for the construction.

Burton Construction recently received a permit to build the new FlowRider surf machine at Parrot Island. The permit information states the project cost to be an estimated $1.35 million.

“It’s going to be tons of fun,” Mayor George McGill said at the groundbreaking. “You must have attractions in your city, and we are looking toward the future with more and more attractions, and we continue to get more and more increased-pay jobs, more and more attraction, and sitting in the heart of the United States, folks, this is going to be the place to be, and I’m very, very pleased to be a part of all of that.”

The Fort Smith Parks and Recreation department set aside $650,000 for 2019 in its capital improvement plan specifically for Parrot Island upgrades. Sebastian County will match the city’s contribution, and the park has $200,000 in its expansion fund for the project. Approximately $1.5 million will be available for any additions or changes at the park.

“It’s the type of attraction that is recommended by American Resort Management that they say they see huge popularity in their facilities that have these things,” Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said. “It expands the draw of the park. People seek those things out and travel to go use them.”

Dingman previously told the Parks Commission there were also plans to replace the yellow slide due to patron comfort and safety. It would be replaced with a tube slide.

A representative from American Resort Management, the company that runs Parrot Island, previously told the Fort Smith Board of Directors and Sebastian County Quorum Court it would like that in the expansion plan, though it was not noted in the building permit.

Parrot Island will install the double FlowRider machine, one of six different models, including single, triple and mobile surf machines. Guests will be able to “body board” or “surf” on the attraction due to a constant stream of water flowing on the surface of the machine.

These are used on Royal Carribbean cruise ships, Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Margaritaville in Florida and other resorts, hotels and municipalities, according to the FlowRider website.

“Now, at this point in time when you need to expand to keep the excitement, we can share that capital investment,” Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said at the groundbreaking. “And that’s good for everybody in this region of the country because this facility is a regional facility, and this is for families and children to come and enjoy life.”

Parrot Island will open for the 2019 season at 3 p.m. May 24. Photos of construction progress are available on the waterpark’s website.