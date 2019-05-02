Heber Springs has had a steadily growing cycling community for several years now however, much of the state has seen an explosion of the sport. Perhaps cycling in Arkansas really got cranking on October 1, 2006 with the inaugural Big Dam Bridge 100 bike ride in Little Rock. It is the biggest cycling event in the state and has grown to over 3000 participants. Now it would be almost impossible to find a week without an organized bike tour or race somewhere in the state. For instance, Heber Springs will be the venue for the 7th annual Ride Like a Mountain Man Road ride on May 4th to raise funds for the local trail system. There have been literally millions of dollars spent on trails and infrastructure by communities, foundations, businesses and individuals with a desire to help improve the quality of life and quality of place. One such entity leading the way is the Walton Family Foundation who has reportedly spent over 75 million dollars on greenspace and trails all over Arkansas. This investment idea was fueled by the need to draw a certain class of people for potential employment at the world’s largest retailer headquarters. Heber Springs, though a little bit behind the trend timeline, has a bright future in the discipline of cycling and other fitness sports because of the vision and masterplan from the Greers Ferry Lake Trails Council. The 9-10 mile Sulphur Creek Trail system will be completed someday and will offer free use for walking, running, cycling and even competitive sports such as triathlons. The completed system will also draw employable people as well as new businesses. Even with only 20% of the trail completed one such business, Sulphur Creek Outfitters has set up shop as a direct result of the trail project. And, even if you don’t ride a bicycle but are a local, you will be affected in a positive way once this project is complete and the area begins to see new job offerings and tourism dollars rolling in.

Bike tourism? Yes, it’s the next big thing. Recently a group of seven cyclists, headed by Brannon Pack of Ozark Off Road Cyclist, left Springdale on fully loaded off-road type bikes (sometimes called bikepacking) and headed to Memphis. Each rider commanded a 29er (29 inch wheel) with gross weights estimated at 50 to 60 pounds including gear. After overnight stops in Ponca, Whit Springs and Blanchard Springs, the route brought them through Heber Springs where they received a warm welcome and some Heber hospitality from Sulphur Creek Outfitters. This stop-over point was likely selected because of the bike shop and other available amenities. With storms in the forecast for the night, the group was offered shelter and showers at the bike shop. They came with credit cards and appetites and after showering, loaded into the shuttle bus and went for dinner and drinks at El Reys restaurant. A good time was had by all and many bike stories of the adventure to that point was shared. As storms rolled in, the group settled in at SCO and did a little shopping to prepare for the next leg of the ride. The next days route was modified because of the rain and wind and after “refueling” at the Rustic Inn, in a concerted effort to stay ahead of the calorie curve, they were off to Bradford where they would spend the night at one of the rider’s family farm. In the 14-hour period in Heber Springs, upward of $500 - $600 was injected into our local economy. This number would typically double if bike touring groups elect to stay in hotels. They now know that Heber Springs has a lot more to offer than a bike shop and a few good restaurants…they know about the hospitality that can be found in our friendly town and others who follow them on social media will also know.

As the riders headed to the Mississippi River and focused on staying at or visiting state parks along the way, they would be welcomed at Village Creek State Park where miles of mountain bike trails lure hundreds of mountain bikers yearly. Crossing the Big River pedestrian/cycling bridge connecting West Memphis to Memphis was the next pinnacle. Unfortunately, the high water on the Big Muddy caused the recently opened bridge to close temporarily so the group dipped their wheels in the river on the west bank to celebrate a victory.

The group of 6 guys and one gal ranging in age from 30 to 62 would log 430 miles and 25000 feet of climbing before shuttling back to northwest Arkansas.

Frank Wimberley, owner of Sulphur Creek Outfitters and president of the Greers Ferry Lake Trails Council considers the one-night stop in Heber Springs to be an historic event. “This is just the beginning. There are back country routes popping up all over the state and I would not be surprised if Brannon, who works closely with parks and tourism, submits their route to Arkansas Parks and Tourism as a continued effort to link state parks with trails” Wimberley said. The Ozark Grinder Trail, which is actually a route on wild back country gravel and paved roads, became reality about a year ago. It’s mapping and signage is complete from Shirley to Tyler Bend on the Buffalo River and current efforts will bring the southern terminus to Fairfield Bay. Who knows where it may go from there. The Trans America Trail (TAT) was established years ago. It was mapped and published for dual sport motorcycles and spans the country from Oregon to North Carolina. It passes 10 miles from Heber Springs near Hopewell. “With some slight variations, the Arkansas section of the TAT makes a great back country bicycle route and will gain popularity as bike tourism in the state progresses” says Wimberley. Now, the daddy-of-them-all, the Arkansas High Country route, is completed and maps and guides are soon available for this epic route. Sparkling streams, hills and hollows, shady rivers, mountain views, waterfalls, swimming holes, historic sites, bustling cities – the Arkansas High Country Route has it all. Although the route will be used mostly by touring cyclists, 1037 miles of the 1171-mile route will be the venue for the inaugural High Country race starting at the Clinton Library at daybreak on June 8 and is attracting elite riders from all over. With a projected 79000 feet of climbing, the timid need not apply.

If that’s not enough to get your wheels spinning, grab a copy of the latest Bike Arkansas magazine and learn about other Arkansas trails and routes being planned and built including the Southwest (rail) Trail linking Little Rock to Hot Springs, and a couple of unnamed projects like the east-west route across north Arkansas and a vision to connect the Arkansas River Trail system in Little Rock to the Mississippi River Trail in Memphis. Single track mountain bike trails (MTB) are mounting, especially in State Parks. According to the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA), there are 5 epic rated MTB trails in our state which ties us for first place with California. Bentonville was selected for the 2016 IMBA World Summit and is now designated an IMBA ride center which is a big deal. Now IMBA will be holding it’s fourth Trail Lab there in a few weeks. These are intensive two-day workshops designed to catalyze the next generation of great places to ride mountain bikes. And, closer to home, ASU Heber Springs recently granted permission to put a single-track trail near Sugarloaf Mountain. It’s laid out and flagged and will be constructed by volunteers soon.

“It does not take a lot of imagination to realize how future generations will benefit from and continue to grow the legacy we leave behind. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel to adapt to the new culture. There has been much study, effort, funding and data collection resulting from many existing trails and routes” says Wimberley. “Unless you have been living under a rock, you know there is a shortage of skilled labor available and you know there is a childhood obesity epidemic and if you drive here, you know there is a need for alternative transportation options like trails. Trails are a win-win.”

It all sounds daunting or even terrorizing to the non or beginner cyclist but there are plenty of less challenging opportunities in the natural state to get you started and join in the next big thing.