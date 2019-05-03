OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities in Oklahoma City say a man was injured after he was dumped from a dumpster into a garbage truck.

The Oklahoman reports that firefighters responded shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday after the man was dumped into the trash truck. Authorities say firefighters lowered a basket from a ladder truck into the trash truck to pull the man to safety.

The man was taken to a hospital, but the severity of his injuries was not released.

Authorities have not yet said why the man was in the Dumpster.