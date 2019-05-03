A tornado on January 30, 2019 has caused severe damage in the Woodrow area of Cleburne County. Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office:

If damage will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use. If damage is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area affect the productive capacity of the farmland. If the damage will affect the productive capacity of the farmland. If damage will impair or endanger the land.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $200,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence.

The following types of measures may be eligible:

Removing debris from farmland Restoring permanent fences

Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster may contact the Cleburne County FSA Office and request assistance from April 29 2019 to June 28, 2019.

To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:

An application for cost-share assistance has been filed The local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area and pictures of damage have been taken. The Agency responsible for technical assistance has made needs determination.

Please Contact the Cleburne County FSA Office at 501-362-2628

Persons with disabilities who require an accommodation to attend or participate in this meeting, function, or event, should contact Robert Davis 501-362-2628.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.