THEFTS

XAVIER STREET, 2800 BLOCK: A car stereo and speakers valued at $200 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 53RD STREET, 2200 BLOCK: Tools and a paint sprayer valued at $5,000 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

OAK GROVE STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A 2015 Dodge Challenger valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.

MARSHALL DRIVE, 3600 BLOCK: Antique dishes and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $5,500 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man who was staying with him hit him in the head with a metal tumbler.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A MANAGER AT CASEY'S GENERAL STORE, 8800 Jenny Lind Road, said she found a counterfeit $20 bill in her drawer.

AN EMPLOYEE AT DOLLAR GENERAL, 8621 Highway 217 South, reported a man tried to purchase items with a credit card that was reported stolen and then returned to the store two more times and completed minor transactions and withdrew $40.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JAMES DANIEL MOSS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of Oklahoma City and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.