Administrative Law Judge Amy Grimes has announced her intent to seek election for Sebastian County District Court, Division One.

The nonpartisan election is scheduled for March 3, 2020. District Judge Jim O'Hern said Wednesday he will seek re-election to the Division One seat. A full announcement from O'Hern will run next week.

Grimes currently serves as an administrative law judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission, having held that position since 2011. She has also served as a special associate justice for the Arkansas Supreme Court. Grimes is admitted to practice in the Western and Eastern Districts of Arkansas, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. She routinely holds hearings for a multi-county district and is responsible for a complex number of jurisdictional issues and opinions on compensability and benefits.

Grimes is a member of the National Association of Workers’ Compensation Judiciary and a Fellow of the Arkansas Bar Foundation. She is also a member of the Arkansas Bar Association and the Sebastian County Bar Association. From 2007 to 2011, Grimes served as legal counsel for the governor of Arkansas, advising the state’s leadership on criminal justice policy, including criminal justice reform and alternative sentencing. Before serving as legal counsel to the governor, Grimes worked as Sebastian County Deputy Public Defender from 2000 to 2007, and was experienced in District Court in all manner of misdemeanor and felony trials and hearings. She has also served as a professor for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, teaching in areas including criminal law, legal ethics and writing, trial practice and the legal environment of business.

Grimes holds a juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa School of Law. Her undergraduate degree is also from that university.

Her local volunteer service includes time with the Sebastian County Law Library Board and she is board president for both the Bonneville House Association and the Fort Smith Museum of History Board of Directors. She is a former Downtown Rotary Club member.

“District Court requires well-rounded experience, a strong work ethic and a judicial temperament to work with law enforcement, attorneys and community members from all walks of life,” Grimes said in a news release. “Fort Smith deserves a judge that adheres to standards of common sense and civility. I’m proud of my record and knowledge. I understand the judicial system and our district courts and I will listen and make decisions that follow the law; not favoring one side or the other. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve Fort Smith.”