SEARCY, AR – Unity Health associates selected Jane Baker as the Associate of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2019. Baker is a housekeeper in Environmental Services on the Unity Health – Specialty Care Campus.

Baker has been with Unity Health for almost four years and works in the Compass behavioral health unit. She had friends who worked here and said she felt like it was a nice environment to work in. Her favorite part of her job is who her coworkers are and the part she plays in a patients’ stay at Unity Health.

“I enjoy working with my friends in the Compass unit and taking care of the patients’ rooms and their appreciation for what we do,” Baker said.

When she is not at work, Baker loves to spend time with her family and being active at her church.

