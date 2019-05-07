For the sixth year in a row, The CALL in Cleburne County has set up a creative court yard display for the month of May. The house reminds us that the goal is for every child in foster care to be placed in a loving home. The paper doll figures represent children who spend time in foster care each year in Cleburne County. We are seeking sponsors for our “Birthday Brigade” to raise money which will be used to recognize birthdays for each child in foster care in/from Cleburne County. Each sponsorship is $40 and will give each child a gift and a cake. To sponsor please call (501)539-2776.

Awareness Night in Pangburn

In order to draw awareness to the need for more foster homes in all Cleburne County school districts and extending to all corners of our county, we have partnered with The CALL in White County, Pangburn First Baptist Church, the Pangburn School District and First Security Bank to make this event possible. The Awareness Night will take the place of our usual informational meeting and will be held at the Pangburn School Auditorium on Tuesday evening, May 28th at 6:00pm. We invite the public to come and learn about the need for foster homes and volunteers in the Pangburn area. There will be foster parents, CALL volunteers and DCFS representatives willing to talk about their personal experiences with foster care and to answer questions. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

Red Door Table Contest

The Stone family was honored last year as Foster Parents of the Year for the state of Arkansas. They were given a Red Door Table as a gift from the state and wish to share it with the community. The CALL has come up with a way to share the table with the community. The leadership team voted on three local restaurants as potential hosts for the table. The community will vote on social media for their choice restaurant. The chosen restaurant will display the table for one year and share the story of the table with their patrons to help raise awareness for children in foster care. Cleburne County foster children have placed their handprints and sweet messages on the underside of the table. The table was also signed by the prisoners who built it. You can learn more about it here:

https://www.thv11.com/article/news/local/outreach/red-door-tables-nonprofit-offers-transitional-jobs-support-for-arkansas-foster-children/91-621428325

Birthdays and Duffles Drive is a drive to promote the Birthday Brigade fundraiser and to collect much needed duffle bags for children in foster care. At the request of DCFS and parents of foster teens, we are working up a plan for this. Details TBA

National H.E.L.P Week

HELP is an acronym for Honor, Encourage, Love and Pray. National HELP week, launched in 2015 by the Christian Alliance for Orphans, encourages churches around the country to H.E.L.P. the child welfare professionals in their community. We will recognize National HELP Week for Child Welfare Professionals the week of May 20-24.