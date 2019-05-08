Improvements to several major and minor routes will be conducted over the next several weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, the closures listed below will be put into place beginning on May 5, 2019 and continuing through the week.

Crews will be conducting installation operations for raised pavement markers in District 6 on I-30 at the Hot Spring Co. – Clark Co. Line and continuing through Pulaski Co. Also, work will be performed on I-430, I-440, I-630, and parts of I-40 in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area. Expect slow rolling, single lane closures at slow speeds at these locations.

Slow rolling, single lane closures of the I-30 main lanes will occur during the following time periods:

•Eastbound and Westbound lanes

•Mile Marker 80-105: Monday through Sunday: 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

•Mile Marker 105-126: Monday through Sunday: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

•Mile Marker 126-143: Monday through Sunday: 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In addition, single lane closures of the I-40 main lanes will occur during the following time periods:

•Eastbound and Westbound lanes

•Mile Marker 138-164: Monday through Sunday: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

•Mile Marker 164-186: Monday through Sunday: 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

•Mile Marker 186-205 Monday through Sunday: 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

In addition, single lane closures of the I-430 main lanes will occur during the following time periods:

•Northbound and Southbound lanes

•Mile Marker 0-13: Monday through Sunday: 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

In addition, single lane closures of the I-440 main lanes will occur during the following time periods:

•Northbound and Southbound lanes

•Mile Marker 0-10 & 10-14: Monday through Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and

7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

In addition, single lane closures of the I-630 main lanes will occur during the following time periods:

•Eastbound and Westbound lanes

•Mile Marker 0-10: Monday through Sunday: 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.







Traffic will be controlled with signage, message boards, escort vehicles and traffic cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.