The Quitman City Council met Monday night beginning by adjusting the previous meeting minutes, adding some left out words. The minutes were then approved.

Monthly reports were then given. The police reports showed 27 citations and arrests, three accidents on private property and 36 offense/incident reports. They also had 13 assists to other agencies.

The ambulance report revealed 29 total emergency calls.

In old business, the sidewalk project was discussed, regarding some properties where residents are against the sidewalks going across their property. Mayor Cyndi Kerr recommended that they eliminate Locust St. from the project and possibly add Treasure Hill to the project. This depends on how much money they have left over. Kerr also suggested going to North Point and Reninger apartments. The council discussed that two homeowners would prevent the sidewalk on that street. Other possibilities were then discussed. These improvements will be paid for with a TAP grant that is an 80/20 grant. They decided to re-look at putting it on Pine St. The highway department is currently looking at the plan. They voted to use Elm St. To start.

The treasurer’s report was then read and approved. Kerr gave an update on Ambulance billing and memberships.

For the EMS update, several need to train and some who are trained have full time jobs, making them not available. At night is when they need trained EMT’s. There are ten who want to attend the class, which is one day per week for eight weeks. They tabled the discussion temporarily until some other information came in.

Discussion about the recent drag race event and about having another one in September and moving Quitman Fest to April. Discussion covered a lot of territory and then Kerr suggested they all go home and think about what each decides and then come back and share their ideas and go from there.

The council then went into executive session to discuss personnel issues.

The council agreed to attend the May 21 school board meeting in an effort to ask the school to pay more of the SRO’s salary. Currently, the school pays half of the payroll package and the City pays the other half plus provides the vehicle and all of its related expenses and pays for all personnel supplies including uniforms, shoes, etc. Training is also paid for by the city.