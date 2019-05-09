Altice USA, parent company of Suddenlink Communications, partnered with Heber Springs High School’s Interact Club for a volunteer program called Charity Champions! Charity Champions encourages high school students to volunteer and give back to their local community and non-profit organizations such as Breaking Bread. Interact Club students volunteered and raised over $350 for Breaking Bread during the spring semester. In addition, Altice USA donated $1,000 to Breaking Bread on behalf of Heber Springs High School.