The Heber Springs Rotary Club served at the Waychoff Senior Center recently. They not only served the food, they also had donated Pork Butts from their recent Pork Butt Sale. Rotary members enjoy giving back to the community and this is just one way they do so. They also give scholarships each year and have many other functions throughout the year.

They meet each Tuesday at noon in the Entergy room at the ASUB-Heber Springs campus.