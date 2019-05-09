Mother’s Day Concerts

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in the Noble Lake community will hold its 37th annual Mother’s Day Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12. The narrator will be the Rev. George Glass, pastor of Greater Word of Life Ministries at Bastrop, La. Lee A. Gatewood is the president and Ken Gatewood is the director.

Westside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City will host a Mother’s Day Musical presented by the Original Humble Hearts of Star City. The musical will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Singers will include the Heavenly Hearts of Dumas, Singing Revs of Pine Bluff, Johnson Family of Dumas and Nu Image of Pine Bluff.

Dumas Quartet Singing Center at Dumas will host a Mother’s Day Musical at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12.

Mother’s Day Services

Mulberry Grove Baptist Church at Altheimer will be observing Mother’s Day during the worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 12. The speaker will be Carol Key.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at McGehee will present its Mother’s Day Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 12. The guest speaker will be Audrea Johnson, an evangelist from Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church at Grady.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., will host guest speaker, Juilian A. Armstrong, at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 12, during the Mother’s Day Service.

Revival

Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God In Christ, 3105 S. Apple St., will conduct revival at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates with these speakers: Elder Lester Gaston Sr. will be the revivalist Tuesday and Wednesday, May 14-15, and Kingdom Builder’s pastor, David Jones, will speak Thursday and Friday, May 16-17.

Special events

Motley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 794 St. Raphael Road, will continue the workshop for the Greater St. Marion District Association Annual District Choir at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The workshops will also be held at 1 p.m. June 22 and June 29 at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow and at 1 p.m. July 20 and July 27 at Old Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Morris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will observe its family and friends day during the worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 12.

Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church at Tucker will host guest speaker, the Rev. Johnny Clark of Fort Worth, Texas, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12.

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual Women’s Day Salad Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the church’s fellowship hall. The buffet will include various salads, breads, deserts and drinks. The festival will also include entertainment (drama, fashion and other activities). Tickets are $10 and available from any of the women of St. John or on site. Details: Shirley Atkinson at 870-489-6158.