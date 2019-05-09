A woman on Tuesday reported her boyfriend stabbed her in the cheek during an argument.

The woman told Fort Smith police he stabbed her just after midnight Monday in her apartment in the 1200 block of North G Street after she told him to keep his voice down because her roommate was sleeping. She said he was drunk, and that he grabbed a knife used to lock the front door and stabbed her in the cheek. Her roommate also said she saw him stab her in the face and flee the apartment, the incident report states.

Officer Alejandro Meza saw a small puncture wound in the woman's cheek and some blood on her mouth. Meza in the report also said she had a small cut on her mouth.

The woman said she and her boyfriend physically fight every other day but that she chooses to stay with him because she cares about him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.