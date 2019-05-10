Tanner Fife and Kaylynn Finch finished in first place in the Arkansas Youth Federation Team Trail Tournament on Greers Ferry Lake held Saturday, May 5th, 2019 with 11.11lbs and the Big Bass award! Anglers Andrew Turner and Hannah Turner finished in 3rd place with 8.14lbs. Alli Cothren and Carson Stark finished in 4th with 8lbs in the Junior Division. Emma Johnson had 5 bass weighing 5lbs fishing solo, and Asa Carr and Dawson Inzer weighed in as well in the Arkansas Youth Federation Team Trail Tournament.

It has been a successful season for the West Side Anglers of West Side High School in Greers Ferry boasting several top finishes for the year. Anglers Tanner Fife, Kaylynn Finch, Asa Carr, Dawson Inzer, Andrew Turner, and Hannah Turner have also qualified to fish in the Arkansas Youth Federation Team Trail Championship event to be held June 8th, 2019 on Lake Millwood. Coming off of a successful year and a recent win, the Anglers look to finish strong as they travel to the FLW/TBF High School Fishing State Championship on Lake Ouachita in Hot Springs, Arkansas where the top ten percent of Anglers from around the state of Arkansas will earn the right to fish in the FLW/TBF combined National and World event held on Lake Pickwick in Florence, Alabama June 18th-22nd There, student Anglers from all across the country will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes.

The West Side Anglers High School Fishing Team, which includes over 40 members including volunteer boat captains, would like to thank all of their sponsors for helping make all of these opportunities possible. Sponsors include but are not limited to: Steve Landers Cowboy Chevrolet Buick GMC in Heber Springs, Right Bite Baits, Jig Sooie Jigs, Lews, Shimano, Lurenet, Cody Davis Heating and Air, Greers Ferry Guide and Tackle, Knapp Truss, First Electric Cooperative, The Real Estate Center, Community Water System, Bentley's Restaurant, Thomas Marine, Lakeview Alarms, Lake Tire Center, Eagle Bank & Trust, Xtraordinaire, Sonic of Greers Ferry, FL Davis ACE Building Center, Royce Davis Siding, Marshall All State Insurance, Walmart of Mountainview, Tannenbaum Boat Storage, JB's Pitstop, Smith Excavating, Venture Equipment of Searcy, Centennial Bank, Smith Hillcreek Marina, Capital Property Inspection Services LLC, and K&4 Sisters.