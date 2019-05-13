Mural painting has briefly returned to downtown Fort Smith, and it's brought other visual arts with it.

The Unexpected Arts Festival organizers have partnered with the Bentonville Film Festival for a miniature event in downtown Fort Smith. The partnership yielded a screening of an independent film on Friday inside Five Star Productions and muralist Youri "Mantra" Cansell painting his world-renowned butterflies in a shadowbox at 1004 Garrison Ave. downtown.

Organizers hope the partnership will continue to revitalize downtown Fort Smith while also expanding what the festival has to offer.

"We thought it was something that fit with our downtown strategy; it fits with some of the culture we’re trying to bring to town," said 64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson.

Former 64.6 director John McIntosh said Film Festival organizers reached out to them because they hoped to bring "a little love" to Fort Smith. Richardson said their outreach reflects well on the direction downtown Fort Smith and The Unexpected are heading.

The film, titled "Turnover," is directed by Linda Palmer and features an inclusive cast, including two actors with Down Syndrome. It is about a company owner who goes on sabbatical and leaves daily tasks to the manager, who hires what Palmer described as "a bunch of misfits." The owner is upset with the workers when he returns, but they eventually become the only people who care about him, Palmer said.

Palmer said "Turnover" is "a good fit" for the partnership between the Film Festival and The Unexpected.

"It’s a story about community, and if you’re bringing a lot of artists together and adding a lot to the downtown area or the area in general, that can feel like a community as well," she said.

Film viewers also got to enjoy Five Star Productions, Richardson said. She said some people may not know about the venue, which has drawn artists including Ray Wylie Hubbard and Samantha Fish.

"This is a best-kept secret in Fort Smith," said Richardson.

Known for his trick-of-the-eye 3D murals, Cansell was brought to Fort Smith on Friday through JustKids, which curates The Unexpected. Cansell said he plans to put a local spin on his well-known butterflies-in-shadowbox mural with butterfly species from the area.

Cansell said Fort Smith is the first United States town he's been in that isn't on the coasts.

"As I try to do my best in the work I make, I always want to work with professionals, and I recognize this festival is really professional," Cansell said of The Unexpected. "That’s why I said, 'Yes, it would be a great idea to come and to be present here.'"

Richardson hopes this partnership and out-of-season mural painting pays dividends in the future.

"For us to experience (this) expansion in Fort Smith, we hope we get to do this again next year," Richardson said.