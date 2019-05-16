The Barling Board of Directors moved forward in applying to secure funds for a sidewalk project in the city.

Barling Mayor Wally Gattis said the board approved a resolution expressing the city's willingness to utilize federal-aid Transportation Alternatives Program funds during its meeting Tuesday. The resolution states the funds are available for a project at 80 percent federal participation and 20 percent local match on a reimbursable basis, requiring work to be accomplished and proof of payment prior to actual reimbursement.

Acting City Administrator Steve Core said on Wednesday the funding is for a sidewalk project to connect the sidewalks that are already in place on the south side of Arkansas 22.

"We're looking at, basically, probably the 8,500 to 9,000 linear feet along the south side of 22 Highway, basically, from the Casey's store at the east end of town to 22nd Street at the top of the hill coming in from Fort Smith," Core said. "We would utilize the already existing portions of sidewalks that have been built over the years and the existing handicapped access ramps as well that were put in by the highway department in the 2001, 2002 frame, and we're going to try to fill the voids where there is nothing so that there will be something."

Gattis said the board postponed appointing someone to the Barling Ward 4 Director position during Tuesday's meeting as well. However, the topic will be back on the agenda for the May 28 board of directors meeting.

The previous Ward 4 director, Linda Shipley, resigned from her position effective May 1, a previous Times Record article states. Gattis said three residents have expressed interest in the position.