A 4-year-old boy died in a swimming pool at a local apartment complex late Friday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police and paramedics responded to the Salem Park Apartments at 2840 Dave Ward Dr. in Conway, where several children and an adult had been swimming, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.

“There was an adult and several children at the pool at the time,” Woodruff said. “At some point they realized they had lost sight of the 4 year old and when they searched for him he was found at the bottom of the pool.

“Several people rendered aid until the paramedics arrived.”

They took the boy to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the death “appears to be an accidental drowning.”

Authorities had not released any further details, including the name of the victim, as of Saturday afternoon.

“This investigation is ongoing,” officials said.

