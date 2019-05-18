Editor’s note: The Log Cabin Democrat is taking a deeper look at Faulkner County’s juvenile court system, its successes with the risk assessment tool now mandated across the state, Act 152 on juvenile justice reform and other related topics. This is the second story in the series.

The 20th Judicial District began implementing risk assessments for at-risk youth in Faulkner County to combat increasing crime rates. Through the years, the pilot program has proven itself a success and is now state law.

Act 152 focuses on improving the lives of young offenders by utilizing "validated risk assessment tools" and providing a variety of options tailored to each juvenile's specific needs.

First quarter statistics in Faulkner County show the program is still working locally.

During the first quarter of 2018, 105 juveniles were detained in the Faulkner County Detention Center. Between January and April of 2019, that number had dropped to 31.

Nineteen of the 31 juveniles put behind bars during the first quarter "were determined to be at a higher risk to re-offend upon SAVRY results," Juvenile Justice Chief of Staff Leeanna Brown said.

The structured assessment of violence risk in youth (SAVRY) questionnaires help officials determine if a juvenile offender is at a low, moderate or high risk of re-offending and also helps officials gather information about the individual to learn what programs and services would best help them.

Of the juveniles who were detained during the first quarter of 2019, one scored moderate and none were labeled at a "low-level" risk. While 11 were not assessed under SAVRY due to other treatment options available, Brown said the lowered detention rates continue to prove the risk assessment program is working.

"This change is a reflection of the implementation of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Court Detention risk Assessment that was set in place in mid-January of this year," she said. "This shows that we are only authorizing the detention of youth in an as-needed basis and ultimately for community safety, which is the court's number one priority."

Through recent years, Faulkner County has witnesses a 57% reduction in juvenile detention numbers:

In 2015, 495 juveniles were placed behind bars. In 2016, 380 were detained. In 2017, 262 juveniles were detained in the county jail. In 2018, juvenile detainee numbers dropped to 212.

The programs instated in Faulkner County go beyond "not locking kids up," but instead instill a foundation of resources at-risk youth can turn to and gain useful skills to last them a lifetime, Juvenile Circuit Judge Troy B. Braswell said.

Providing a wide range of services that focus on separate support needs allows at-risk youth to move forward and make a positive in the community they help make up.

"This is our community and these are our kids," Braswell said. "Unfortunately, there are many youth who lack support and encouragement at home. When kids are disengaged, they don't believe they belong to the community at large. This is not true. We need them to understand that we all have a responsibility to give back and make a positive impact."

Those who work one-on-one with local, at-risk youth said they also have noticed a difference in themselves after making use of SAVRYs.

After conducting these assessments, Brown said she truly has learned not to judge a book by its cover.

"So many times I was making what I felt was the best decision for a juvenile after merely one 20-30 minute meeting; or depending on their attitude, maybe even sooner," she said. "With this assessment took, we are able to really dig deep into what the actual root of the problem is; where or why it all started for instance. We are getting information that may not have been obtained for six-12 months or possibly never relinquished during their previous time on probation."

Not knowing contributing factors can hinder aiding juvenile offenders.

The SAVRY system is detailed, and lengthy.

The initial interview process can take up to three hours at times.

The tool has been the best to date, Brown said, adding that she has noticed a significant change in many of the children she sees.

"The difference I see in the youth practically speaks for itself in just mere numbers alone," she said. "It is opening up a conversation with each child showing that we really do care and we do want to help them. They are able to address their specific need or issue and learn to work past it or be better than their situation."

Recently, a juvenile drug court participant told the court she no longer feels like "just another statistic."

At-risk youth instead of merely reeving probation periods and fines are receiving services through this program.

"They are learning how to be productive citizens and give back and be involved in their community," Brown said. "They are smiling ear to ear in court after a positive court review is given listing all the accomplishments and programs they have successfully completed. They are standing with a look of responsibility and guilt when they have setbacks because it’s not just their parents sitting in court with them or at times no parents, but mentors from boxing present with them simply for support and to show they care."

Young individuals are now stepping up and telling court officials "they want to be a better person."

The change of heart likely comes from a change in the court system, officials said.

The community also has played a major role in this process, Brown said.

"I’ve noticed a change in our community in the willingness to step up and help at risk youth, whether it be by volunteering in programs, mentoring, donations or even just bringing new ideas to the table of ways we can move forward with more programs," Brown said. "We have been doing our best in community awareness. Many people want to help, they just don’t know how or where to start."

Braswell said he is thankful for the work his staff has put into making these improvements possible.

"Our staff is one of the hardest working groups in the state," he said. "They accepted the challenge that we put before them and they have achieved amazing results. We would not have the same level of success without their dedication, tenacity and compassion."

The Log Cabin will begin taking a deeper look at how SAVRYs are conducted, and how that information is released to the judge.