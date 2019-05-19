Crawford County
Coughran's Hot Rod Shop LLC, Christopher Coughran, 3004 Industrial Park Rd, Van Buren filed 5/7/19.
Parrish Plumbing LLC, Charley Jay Parrish Jr, 1408 E Main, Van Buren filed 5/6/19.
Johnson County
AJ Kylie Aiden Properties LLC, 1216 S Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/8/19.
Demuro Grands LLC, 1216 South Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/7/19.
Demuro Louise St Property LLC, 1216 S Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/9/19.
Frank & Georgia Demuro Property LLC, 1216 S Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/10/19.
Fulton Court LLC, 1216 S Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/8/19.
Hally's Corner LLC, 1216 South Rogers St, Clarksville filed 5/7/19.
Logan County
JJL Creative Solutions LLC, Jason P Lawson, 1119 Sloan Rd, Booneville filed 5/7/19.
Polk County
A&B Foam Insulation, LLC, Antonio Flores, 120 S 3rd St, Wickes filed 5/7/19.
Mill Creek Poultry, LLC, William Wes Roberts, 310 Polk Road 92, Mena filed 5/8/19.
Scott County
Providence Hill Farmstead Company, Kyle Woodbury, 27835 E Highway 28, Harvey filed 5/8/19.
Sebastian County
13201 Laurel Oaks, LLC, Roy Slagle, 6701 Woodland Cir, Fort Smith filed 5/7/19.
Andmark Bowman Heights Apartments, LLC, Daniel Walker, 6804 Rogers Ave A, Fort Smith filed 5/6/19.
Andmark Waterford Apartments, LLC, Daniel Walker, 6804 Rogers Ave A, Fort Smith filed 5/6/19.
Desert Crest Coventry Meadows Estates LLC, 401 North 7th St, Fort Smith filed 5/8/19.
Desert Crest Coventry Meadows LLC, 401 North 7th St, Fort Smith filed 5/8/19.
Environmental Design Services LLC, Samuel Elliott Bell, 10612 Castleton St, Fort Smith filed 5/7/19.
Liquid Love Ministries, Inc, Christine Ann Shaffer, 2810 S 32nd, Fort Smith filed 5/6/19.
MC Cash Investments, LLC, Michael Wayne Cash Jr, 8601 Gatehouse Way, Fort Smith filed 5/8/19.
Panama City Beach Project 3 LLC, Greg R Hasley, 12034 Ridgefield Dr, Fort Smith filed 5/10/19.
Pizza Pub/Chaffee Crossing LLC, Selena E Lee, 7209 Chad Colley Blvd, Barling filed 5/10/19.
Prime Purchase LLC, Cameron Boboth, 9505 Chad Colley Blvd, 2302, Fort Smith filed 5/10/19.
Robin Sanders Counseling Inc, Robin Sanders, 6709 Southfield Cir, Fort Smith filed 5/6/19.
Santini Store & More LLC, Terry Santini, 2116 W Hartford Rd, Hartford filed 5/7/19.
SJ Media, Inc, , 200 North Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith filed 5/6/19.
Supermercado Las Palmas LLC, Reyna Rodriguez, 1020 Garrison Ave, #362, Fort Smith filed 5/7/19.
Sweet Rice Food Company, Jennifer Siriphoun, 3114 N Albert Pike Ave, Fort Smith filed 5/7/19.
The Greenview Group LLC, Cory Green, 8200 Chad Colley Blvd, Fort Smith filed 5/8/19.
Webbs Way Lawn Service LLC, Jeremey D Webb, 1421 Osage Dr, Greenwood filed 5/8/19.