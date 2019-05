Colby Free of Pangburn High School and Jaden E Evans from Heber Springs high school are the two students who the Folklore gave $1000 dollar scholarships to this year. The Folklore Society also gave three $500 to three students that have received the $1000 scholarship before. By keeping their grades up in college they are able to receive additional monies. They are Alyssa Joe Crocker , Heather Marriner , and JoAnna Prothro. They are so proud of these students.