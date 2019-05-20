The Rose Bud High School Drama Club presented Classics on Parade last week with performances for the elementary school, the high school and the general public. The cast performed six acts which included framing the story, Romeo and Juliet, Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, Sherlock Holmes and Legend of King Arthur. The cast included Zoe Zeman, Joy Drake, Marcus Garcia, Niko Mannon, Laci Hicks, Noah Harrison, Alexis Edom, Mrs. Samantha Calhoun, Brayden Farris, Sunni Campbell, Jacey Davis, Isaiah Martin, Lynzie Mathis, Emma Lawson, Melanie Dennis, Kacey Davis, Eddie Brown and Alyssa Arnold. It was produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.