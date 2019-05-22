The American Legion Post 32 in Pine Bluff will host its annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Graceland Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, according to a news release.
The American Legion Post 32 in Pine Bluff will host its annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Graceland Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, according to a news release.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.