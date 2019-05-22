The Greenwood Planning Commission approved two items during its meeting Monday.

Sonny Bell, director of the Greenwood Planning and Community Development Department, said the commission approved a requested variance for the architectural design of a 30-by-40 all-metal accessory building at 4214 Fawn Trail, and a metal/brick accessory building at 1221 Locust St.

The commission rejected a requested variance for the location of a 20-by-12 car port at 1137 Meadow Bridge Drive.

Bell said the commission also discussed the impact of Arkansas Act 446 of 2019, which concerns county and municipal regulation of residential building design elements. The act was previously discussed during the commission's meeting April 15 during a review of areas of the act commission members felt would impact Greenwood's accessory building ordinance.

Bell said after communication with the Arkansas Municipal League, the commission determined Act 446 did not affect the ordinance.

The Greenwood Planning Commission will next meet June 17, according to the city of Greenwood website.