The 1st Annual Parrish Arm Wrestling - Slam Jam at Springfest in Heber Springs drew not only participants, but plenty of spectators as well.
Kevin & Heather Parrish of Wilburn, owners of Parrish Arm Wrestling - Slam Jam hosted their first annual tournament at Springfest in Heber Springs on May 18th.
Results from each Division were:
Women's Open Weight Division Right Arm
1st Place - Katherine Woods
2nd Place - Chloe Sinkutch
3rd Place - Danielle Van Don
Men's Lightweight Division Right Arm
1st Place - Tristian Pulley
2nd Place - Triston Adamson
Men's Middleweight Division Right Arm & Left Arm
1st Place Right Arm & Left Arm - Kevin Parrish
2nd Place Right Arm & 3rd Place Left Arm - Josh Hall
2nd Place Left Arm - Josh Whitford
3rd Place Right Arm - Andrew Thorne
Men's Heavyweight Division Right Arm
1st Place - Tristen Bloomfield
2nd Place - Mitchell Shoulders
3rd Place - Cody Allgood
Men's Super Heavyweight Division Right Arm
1st Place - Ryan Hartsfield
2nd Place - Tony Thomas
3rd Place - Arthur Riddle
For more information about upcoming tournaments visit: www.facebook.com/parrisharmwrestling