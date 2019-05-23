The 1st Annual Parrish Arm Wrestling - Slam Jam at Springfest in Heber Springs drew not only participants, but plenty of spectators as well.

Kevin & Heather Parrish of Wilburn, owners of Parrish Arm Wrestling - Slam Jam hosted their first annual tournament at Springfest in Heber Springs on May 18th.

Results from each Division were:

Women's Open Weight Division Right Arm

1st Place - Katherine Woods

2nd Place - Chloe Sinkutch

3rd Place - Danielle Van Don

Men's Lightweight Division Right Arm

1st Place - Tristian Pulley

2nd Place - Triston Adamson

Men's Middleweight Division Right Arm & Left Arm

1st Place Right Arm & Left Arm - Kevin Parrish

2nd Place Right Arm & 3rd Place Left Arm - Josh Hall

2nd Place Left Arm - Josh Whitford

3rd Place Right Arm - Andrew Thorne

Men's Middleweight Division Left Arm

1st Place - Kevin Parrish

2nd Place - Josh Whitford

3rd Place - Josh Hall

Men's Heavyweight Division Right Arm

1st Place - Tristen Bloomfield

2nd Place - Mitchell Shoulders

3rd Place - Cody Allgood

Men's Super Heavyweight Division Right Arm

1st Place - Ryan Hartsfield

2nd Place - Tony Thomas

3rd Place - Arthur Riddle

For more information about upcoming tournaments visit: www.facebook.com/parrisharmwrestling