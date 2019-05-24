The Heber Springs school board approved certified and classified salary schedules for the 2019-20 school year during its meeting Monday.

Dr. Alan Stauffacher credited personal policy committee (PPC) members for their input in finalizing the certified salary schedule.

"I want to re-emphasize the PPC has been wonderful to work with," he said. "The certified staff have been understanding."

Certified personnel will receive a $1,000 salary raise from the state for the next three years.

"We are working and have funding for an increase in the fourth year," Stauffacher said. "I believe we are making progress."

Classified employees also will receive a salary increase.

"This is the best salary schedule that will have minimum impact on the district," Stauffacher said. "Everyone will get will an increase."

The board also adopted the stipend salary schedule.

In other business, resignations of high school science teacher ChaVsta Harrison, paraprofessional Christina Houvener, middle school teacher Jacob Tillman, speech therapist Danielle Matthews and custodians Rose Clark and Willene Carlton, and junior high school cheerleader coach Julia Verser.

Hiring of special education teachers Anne Maria Russell and Sondra Cole were approved, along with bus drivers Beau Renfro and David Jeffery. Kelly Simmons, Shelby Rowley, Hannah Vanlandingham, Mary Fee and Melanie Friend were hired to extended school year positions.

The board also OKed the hiring of Alanna Allen, Timi Rodgers, Jeff Bise, Marissa Eskew, Jennifer McElroy, Donna Relinger, Courtney Reed, Deb Sherrod, Lisa Braker, Mary Shearer and Conner Bise as summer workers.

In other action, the board approved the financial report, reduction in work days for two teachers and special education budget, an update to the retention policy, and addition of Verser to assist the elementary school administration with work at the start of the fall and spring semesters.

The board also accepted Food Service bids.