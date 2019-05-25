From Faulkner County Sheriff's Office reports

Theft suspect 'bails' from vehicle

A Cabot man called police after a man he was giving a ride to reportedly grabbed his backpack and jumped out of the vehicle in Springhill last weekend.

According to an incident report, a Cabot man called the sheriff's office shortly before 6:30 a.m. May 18 after a Mayflower man allegedly stole his belongings.

The Cabot man told authorities he was giving 33-year-old Tyler Hecker a ride when the suspect suddenly grabbed his backpack, which "had his iPhone and iPad in it" before he "bolted."

The alleged victim "drove around the area trying to find [Hecker] but was unable to locate him and didn't know where he could be staying," the report states.

Mayflower man accused in attack

The sheriff's office was called out to a residence on Center Road last weekend regarding a domestic disturbance in which a Mayflower man was accused of attacking a woman at the home.

According to an incident report, Mayflower officers first responded to the home in the 100 block of Center Road shortly after 9 a.m. May 18 to control the scene upon receiving an alert of a domestic disturbance until a county deputy was able to make it to the scene.

Before a sheriff's deputy could make it to the area, the suspect fled, according to the report.

The alleged victim told authorities on scene that 40-year-old Ronald Tims "grabbed her by the hair of the head and drug her in the yard and kicked her in the face." According to the report, a witness verified that she heard an argument between the 21-year-old victim and the suspect.

As Mayflower officers remained on scene waiting for a deputy to arrive, the suspect reportedly fled the scene.

The witness told deputy Robert Hensley she saw Tims flee the scene after jumping "off the balcony of the house" prior to getting in a Jeep and fleeing the scene, according to the report.

As the deputy headed into the area, he saw a Jeep matching the suspect vehicle's description drive into the Sonic Drive-In parking lot. Just behind the suspect vehicle was a Mayflower officer's vehicle, and the driver, Tyler Downs, was arrested on site. A BOLO "Be on the lookout" was issued against Tims, the report states.

Family reports break-in

A Faulkner County couple called authorities last weekend after suspecting a family member showed up at their Batesville Mountain Road residence to steal medicine.

The family who called police around 6:20 p.m. May 18 noted finding "a kid's four wheeler under their front porch" and also told the sheriff's office that their front door was kicked in.

The complainants said they suspected their ex-daughter-in-law was responsible for the apparent break in, as they told deputy Richard McKay that only "a black bag" that they stored prescription pills in was missing.

Deputy McKay looked around the home in attempt to find "forcible entry" spots but did not find any, the report states. Family members asked authorities to retrieve finger prints from the toddler four-wheeler, but no legible prints were collected from the toy, the report states.